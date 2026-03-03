Inside Christina Applegate’s Career, Net Worth, and That Infamous Brad Pitt Date Emmy wins, hit comedies, and staying power left Christina Applegate with a massive net worth. By Darrell Marrow Published March 3 2026, 12:34 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Since the 1980s, Christina Applegate has remained one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. People first met her as Kelly Bundy on Married... with Children, which ran for 11 seasons from 1987 to 1997.

She later starred in sitcoms like Samantha Who? and gained a new generation of fans with Netflix’s dark comedy Dead to Me. Since then, Christina’s career has not slowed down and she has the net worth to prove it.

What is Christina Applegate’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Christina has built an estimated $25 million fortune through her acting career. The database reports that most of her wealth comes from decades of television and film work. In addition to Samantha Who? and Dead to Me, Christina won the 2003 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her appearance on Friends.

She also starred in hit comedies like Anchorman and Bad Moms, and she earned a Tony nomination for her Broadway debut in Sweet Charity. Despite her success, Christina revealed that she was battling multiple sclerosis (MS). In August 2021, she shared that doctors had diagnosed her earlier that year when she was 49. She began noticing symptoms while filming the final season of Dead to Me, including serious balance issues that made it difficult to move.

“As one of my friends that has MS said, ‘We wake up and take the indicated action,’” Christina tweeted at the time. “And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo.”

Christina Applegate had an brief romance with Brad Pitt.

Christina’s love life has been just as interesting as her career. In her memoir, You With the Sad Eyes, she opened up about her past relationships and the lessons she learned. Christina married actor Johnathon Schaech in 2001, and their divorce was finalized in 2007. She later found love with musician Martyn LeNoble. The couple married in 2013 and share a daughter, Sadie Grace, who was born in January 2011.

Christina's relationship with Brad Pitt also came as a surprise to some fans. Christina revealed that she had a brief romance with Brad in 1989, long before he became a global superstar. As she explained in her memoir, their relationship started casually. “We had been platonic pals for the longest time,” Christina reflected in her book. “He’d often swing by my 750-square-foot row house with a tiny door, and we’d have barbecues and hang out, always part of a much bigger group.”

However, the moment that lives in pop culture history happened at the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards. Christina brought Brad as her date, then left him at the event for Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach.