All About the Alleged Texts Shared Between Christina Formella and a 15-Year-Old

By Jennifer Farrington Published June 18 2025, 1:40 p.m. ET

Former Downers Grove High School teacher Christina Formella, 30, is facing a slew of serious charges after being accused of raping a 15-year-old student two years ago as well as manipulating and sexually abusing him, Fox News reported. Formella was arrested in March 2025 in DuPage County, IL, with her arrest captured on body camera footage.

During the arrest, Christina appeared very confused but has since resigned from her high school position, per the Chicago Tribune, and surrendered her teaching license. Formella was arraigned on June 17, 2025, and has pleaded not guilty to the 55 counts she faces. Prosecutor Jaclyn McAndrew alleges Formella began grooming the boy when he was 14 and had sex with him at least 50 times. Text messages appear to back up the allegations, and a few have been shared publicly. Here's what they said.

What did Christina Formella’s alleged texts to the teen say?

According to investigators, "hundreds, if not thousands, of text messages" were exchanged between Christina Formella and the teen boy, according to the Chicago Tribune. These messages allegedly corroborate claims of a sexual relationship and that she was emotionally and mentally abusive towards him.

The prosecutor states that the abuse lasted approximately two years. It wasn't until the boy's mother purchased him a new phone and was setting it up that she reportedly discovered the incriminating texts sent by Christina. However, Christina's defense, according to Fox News, is that the boy gained access to her phone information and sent himself the texts.

While Formella is innocent until proven guilty, here's a look at some of the alleged exchanges sent between her and the teen via text and details from a "memoir" reportedly found on her phone. Allegedly, one of the messages sent by Christina read, "I love you sooooo much baby … Even though this morning was short, it was perfect," while another stated, "I love having sex with you," as shared by Fox News's John Roberts.

People also reported that prosecutors alleged Formella kept a "memoir" in her phone's notes app. This "memoir" supposedly detailed resentment she felt toward the teen after an apparent falling out. She allegedly wrote that the boy "cheated on me" and said, "We will never ever be together again." Formella also purportedly wrote, "I'm not a second choice. I'm the best thing you'll ever have, even with all of my mistakes."

In another section titled "Manifestations," Formella allegedly wrote that she expected the teen would "reach out" and "try to fix things between us," according to People. She also reportedly wrote, "In the meantime, I'm going to live my best life knowing he's not the person I thought he was and that he is beneath me."

In her defense, Christina, according to People, stated she used the notes app and the notes she wrote as an "outlet for her anxiety" and that they referred to her husband. At the time of the alleged incidents, Formella was the boy’s soccer coach and tutor, not his direct teacher.

Christina Formella is facing up to 60 years in prison if convicted.

While there appear to be plenty of text messages that support the teen’s claims, Christina has pushed back, calling him a “stalker.” While her husband was allegedly aware of the teen’s behavior, People noted that he didn’t know of any sort of relationship that was unfolding between them. Either way, if she decides not to accept a plea deal (if one is given) and takes her case to trial and loses, she faces up to 60 years in prison.