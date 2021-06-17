'Degrassi' Alum Christina Schmidt Has a New Look and Fans Are Impressed

Many of us can agree that the Canadian teen sitcom Degrassi serves up a strong dose of nostalgia. It's known as the show that millennials grew up on. Viewers learned how to navigate relationships, the dangers of speaking to strangers on the internet, how to be more confident, and much more. Not to mention, the show introduced us to Nina Dobrev and rap mogul Drake.

Stars of the hit show have gone on to make great careers for themselves and Christina Schmidt (Terri MacGregor) is one of them. While viewers may remember Terri as the shy, super-sweet girl who had an awful relationship with Rick, Christina has glowed all the way up. In fact, after fans saw recent photos of the star, and many are wondering about her new face. Read on to get 4-1-1.

“It’s a whole glow-up thing,” Christina told Page Six . “It really transformed me and I really enjoy becoming the best version of myself. I spin a lot and go to the gym and do weights and yoga. A little bit of everything, but I work hard and go to the gym. I didn’t do any kind of crash diet.”

Social media users have commented about how gorgeous Christina looks these days after watching her on the ATX TV Festival’s reunion panel. And the star credits her lifestyle for the change.

The true epitome of a glow-up, Christina is all about maintaining a healthy lifestyle. And with her passion for wellness, the actress-turned-model is sporting a new look these days. And fans have taken notice.

Gone are the days of the shy Terri fans were accustomed to on Degrassi. While the star struggled with body image on the show, her real life is the complete opposite.

Christina has been focused on her modeling and hosting career.

One of the best things about Christina’s glow-up is how she was able to use her role on Degrassi as a stepping stone. Hollywood.com reports that the bombshell has been very booked and busy. After leaving the teen sitcom to focus on her modeling career, Christina gained representation by B&M Models in Toronto.

Christina has gone on to appear in a slew of ad campaigns for Torrid, Nygard, H&M, and MXM. The site also reports that she appeared on the Canadian show How to Look Good and is now the host of TV show Love This City TV.

Christina also paid homage to Degrassi and shared that the show is the reason for her growing career. “They booked me from knowing me on Degrassi and that’s been my full-time job ever since,” Christina said about landing her first modeling campaign in Los Angeles.