At the Age of 29, 'Degrassi: The Next Generation' Star Jahmil French Dies of Unspecified Causes

Since Degrassi: The Next Generation first premiered in 2002, the series has introduced the world to undeniable talent, including but not limited to Drake, Nina Dobrev, and the gone-too-soon Jahmil French , who was pronounced dead on March 1.

The Canadian actor, who played Dave Turner on the series, joined the cast in Season 9 and was only 29 at the time of his passing. Jahmil’s sudden tragedy is making fans question what could have happened to the young talent.

Since news of Jahmil’s death surfaced, Degrassi cast members have also taken to the internet to express their love for their late co-worker.

Joshua Safran, who worked with the actor on Netflix’s Soundtrack in 2019, also confirmed news of his co-worker’s death in a tweet that read, “I can confirm my good friend, co-worker, and all-around inspiration, Jahmil French, passed away yesterday. Only posting because I see the story getting out there. I will have more to say about him later. Right now we’re all just processing this devastating news.”

Jahmil’s representative told People , “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of a dear friend and client Jahmil French. He will be remembered by many for his passion for the arts, his commitment to his craft, and his vibrant personality. I ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

Jahmil’s death was confirmed by his representative, who didn’t divulge exactly how Jahmil died but asked for thoughts and prayers for the actor’s family.

After news of Jahmil’s death was announced, former 'Degrassi' stars paid tribute.

Along with Joshua, Jahmil’s former Degrassi co-stars also shared their condolences via social media. Melinda Shankar, Jahmil’s on-screen love interest, wrote, “So grateful for memories and deep convos with you, beautiful angel. Blessed that we got to be part of a big dysfunctional family together. Thank you for sharing your gift with the world. I just hope you knew how loved you were.”

So grateful for memories and deep convos with you, beautiful angel. Blessed that we got to be part of a big dysfunctional family together. Thank you for sharing your gift with the world. I just hope you knew how loved you were. pic.twitter.com/6upmYClo3r — Melinda Shankar (@melindashankar) March 2, 2021

Co-stars Annie Clark and Cristine Prosperi, Fiona Coyne and Imogen Moreno respectively on the series, also paid tribute to Jahmil in posts that reflected on the memories that they shared with the spirited actor. Annie shared, “Heartbroken over the loss of our friend Jahmil French … So full of energy and fun. He was always dancing. A true talent and a great friend. We will all miss you so much Jahmil.”

Dylan Everett, who played Campbell Saunders, shared his first memory of Jahmil, writing, "One of the first people I met on Degrassi, he immediately made me feel welcome. He disarmed you with a smile and his confidence and energy was infectious. You’ll be missed, brother."