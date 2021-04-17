'Sister Wives' Fans Are Wondering About Christine Brown's Weight Loss Journey

With the Season 15 finale of Sister Wives airing on April 18, we've prepared ourselves for some heavy-duty drama. All four wives are frustrated, with Janelle Brown claiming the family dynamic has been shattered. "We have spent our whole life to build a one-family culture," she says in the preview. "This could tear that apart," she adds. Meanwhile, Christine Brown says she just wants to move back to Utah. Fans have been especially curious about how Christine is coping.

Christine has gone through a years-long transformation over the 15 seasons. While it's totally normal to change your look over time, many fans feel like she's perhaps trying to lose weight too quickly to impress Kody. And knowing Kody is frustrated (he says he's in "polygamy hell" in the promo), could Christine be trying to save their spiritual marriage by giving herself a makeover? What's going on?

Christine Brown's weight loss: Fans are talking.

While it seems like Christine has been gradually losing weight over the years (we first met Christine when she was pregnant with her and Kody's sixth child), people really started to notice the difference last January. Christine posted a photo of herself and one of her daughters sharing a spaghetti noodle, Lady and the Tramp–style, and the commenters went wild asking about her weight loss, and why Christine hasn't mentioned anything about dropping the pounds.

Months later, she finally opened up about her diet on Instagram and said, "I eat for my blood type and work out.” One person asked her, “Where do you find the information on eating for your blood type?” and she replied, “Just online. I’ve read about it for years and I just did it. And I love it!”

Here's Christine in Season 1 — she's very pregnant with her daughter, Truely. This is when the wives are initially discussing how Robyn's introduction to the family might change things, and all three wives are nervous, especially Christine.

This is Christine in 2015:

And Christine in 2017:

And finally, Christine in 2018:

While Christine doesn't really talk about her diet or wellness regimen, she does sometimes share what she's snacking on with her fans. Including this healthy apple and almond butter treat. Christine seems to be pretty conscious about not telling fans what's "healthy" or not, and simply sharing her go-to snacks: "I definitely cut up my apple before eating it. And dipping it in almond butter. My favorite snack. Do you eat your apples in slices or whole?" she wrote.

Some of her most recent photos look fabulous. Here she is at her Flagstaff home. "One of my favorite kind of days! Snow on the ground, chill in the air while the sun shines. Good reminder for a life lesson in all of this. Sometimes things are cold and hard but its your choice if you let the sun shine!" she wrote.

Did Christine lose weight to impress Kody? Of course her weight is her business, but fans of course can't help but speculate. Soap Dirt brings up the time we learned Kody almost didn't marry Christine because he was allegedly disgusted with how much she ate.

In the book the wives wrote titled Becoming Sister Wives, Soap Dirt says they wrote about the time "Christine ran in to get some convenience store nachos and cheese. He recalled seeing Christine in the rear-view mirror of his car covered with the cheese sauce. She munched down on the biggest portion of nachos and cheese he’s ever seen."

Soap Dirt continues, "This disgusted him and put the brakes on his thoughts of courting her. Kody described being turned off at the scene. He described it as, 'this chubby girl ... devouring chili cheese nachos for breakfast.'" There was also speculation that Christine was self-conscious about her baby weight back when Kody was first dating the slim Robyn, his now fourth wife.