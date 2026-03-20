How Did Actor Chuck Norris Become an Early Internet Meme Legend? Here's the Origin Story "Chuck Norris doesn’t read books. He stares them down until he gets the information he wants." By Ivy Griffith Published March 20 2026, 4:26 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

There was a time when actor Chuck Norris was the talk of Tinseltown. Known for his action roles and his gritty and masculine portrayal of Walker, Texas Ranger, Norris was a staple in "Tough Guy Hollywood." But his reputation for being a "take no prisoners" tough guy extended far beyond his roles.

Article continues below advertisement

In a way, Chuck Norris was one of the internet's first living memes, jokes evolving around the actor over decades. But what is the origin story of the "Chuck Norris facts" memes? Here's what we know about where they came from.

Article continues below advertisement

What is the origin of those famous "Chuck Norris facts" memes? Here's what we know.

According to ESPN, it all started in 2005 with an early internet maven named Ian Spector. Bored on a random Friday, he logged into a site called Something Awful, which old internet denizens will recognize as early Reddit, before Reddit. He came across a series of jokes aimed at actor Vin Diesel, whose popularity was on the rise at that point. The outlet reports that he noticed one thread that was getting a lot of traffic.

Per ESPN, "It was titled 'Facts about Vin Diesel,' and he was intrigued that there were eight pages of comments. He was even more intrigued when he began scrolling through and realized that they weren't actual facts about Diesel. They were absurdist jokes, like 'Vin Diesel counted to infinity — twice' and 'Superman wears Vin Diesel pajamas to bed.' Some had funny pictures of Diesel that amplified the joke." Looking to capitalize on the humor, Specter polled people on his website about who he could use to make his own list of fact jokes.

Article continues below advertisement

And there was one clear answer: Chuck Norris. It was a deliciously ironic pick because Norris's star had begun to wane as the cowboy Hollywood was starting to age up, and the actor himself was getting older. But after a few jokes dropped, it was clear that the internet had found its favorite combination of absurdity and humor.

Article continues below advertisement

Chuck Norris's reputation was complicated in his final years.

The jokes are all simple. They range from "The dark is afraid of Chuck Norris," to, "Outer space exists because it’s afraid to be on the same planet with Chuck Norris." The format is the same: people purport to share a fact about how tough Norris is, with increasingly absurd "proof" of his superiority.

For decades, the internet loved Norris. But as he got older, his political opinions got louder, and he soon alienated himself from a huge portion of the public. Not only did he endorse the controversial run of President Donald Trump, but he also fought against the Boy Scouts of America becoming more inclusive (via Pink News).

Article continues below advertisement