Here's What to Know About Ciara and Summer Walker's Friendship

Collaborating on excellent songs together is one of the easiest ways musicians can show the world that they are on friendly terms with each other. That seems to be the case for Ciara and Summer. According to The Shade Room , the outro for Summer's upcoming album “Still Over It" is a prayer spoken by none other than Ciara herself.

The prayer from Ciara is about how God provided her with a God-fearing man — her husband Russell Wilson.

On Twitter, one user excitedly wrote, “Summer got a track called 'Ciara's Prayer' narrated by Ciara about a prayer that was prayed by Ciara… I’m ready. My soul is ready."

In other words, fans are prepping themselves for a super-emotional moment on the upcoming album thanks to some heavy-hitting narration from Ciara.