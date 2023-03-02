Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Clancy’s Auto Body Became an Overnight TikTok Sensation — Here's Why By Haylee Thorson Mar. 2 2023, Published 3:17 p.m. ET

The power of TikTok is unprecedented. In the blink of an eye, creators can become social media sensations — all it takes is one viral video. And the greatest success stories are often the most unexpected. Case in point? Clancy’s Auto Body.

Located in the Fort Lauderdale, Fla. area, the small collision repair shop recently became the subject of TikTok fame. In less than two weeks, @clancysautobody has garnered millions of likes and hundreds of thousands of followers. If you’re wondering what kickstarted the TikTok account’s success, we have all the details!

Clancy’s Auto Body went viral on TikTok because of a dancing cat video.

On Feb. 20, @clancysautobody became an overnight TikTok sensation. The account’s first video garnered 4.3 million likes and kickstarted the account’s smashing social media success.

“Guys, I lied on my resume and got a job doing the social media of this body shop,” the Feb. 20 video read. “Please blow this up so I don’t get fired.” However, the video’s text wasn’t even the best part. The background of the TikTok features a giant cat dancing to whimsical music atop Clancy’s Auto Body shop in Oakland Park, Fla., and users ate it up.

“This is literally marketing,” one person commented. Another added, “Guess I’m driving 12 hours to get my car fixed, wish me luck.” Someone else said, “Not qualified? This is top tier content,” followed by the pinched fingers emoji.

Clancy’s Auto Body’s TikTok account garnered millions of likes within weeks.

In less than two weeks, @clancysautobody accumulated over 7.5 million likes and 200k followers. Their bio reads #ClancysCult, which feels incredibly on-brand, given the content they produce. One of their recent videos garnered 14 million views, proving their social media marketing team may be more qualified than they let on. The video features Clancy’s Auto Body supervisor looking irritated on the phone. The reason? Too much exposure!

“Guys, please stop reviewing Clancy’s Auto Body,” the video’s text said. “Boss Man has been trying to get Google on the phone all morning and is reporting reviews, he hasn’t gotten any work done.”

Naturally, the comment section poked fun at the account’s unprecedented social media success. “Tell him it’s the price of fame,” one user wrote. Another said, “I’m all for this. Keep [me] on ClancysAutoBody TikTok algorithm." “Do you guys have daycare?” someone else asked. “I trust Clancys Auto Body with my children.”

TikTok loves Clancy’s Auto Body’s “Boss Man” content.

While the dancing cat made Clancy's Auto Body go viral, some people enjoy the account’s “Boss Man” content even more. Whether it be Clancy’s Auto Body’s supervisor hopping on the video app to answer questions or the account’s creator making memes about their boss, users love getting glimpses into the man in charge of the internet’s beloved body shop.