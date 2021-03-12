Cliff Simon's Wife, Colette, Had a Profound Relationship With the Late Actor

Cliff died at the age of 58 during a tragic kiteboarding accident on Mar. 9, 2021. Taking to Facebook to share the news, Colette broke her usual social media silence to address the loss of Cliff. "He was at Topanga Beach, California and sadly passed away after a tragic kiteboarding accident," the grieving widow wrote in the post.

"He was known to most of you on this page as the villain you loved to hate, Ba'al, from Stargate SG-1. But as he said, 'Acting is what I do, it's only a part of who I am,'" Colette added. "And he was SO much more — a true original, an adventurer, a sailor, swimmer, dancer, actor, author.

"There is a gaping hole where he once stood on this earth. He was loved by too many to mention and had a great impact on so many lives. He was an amazing and much-loved brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend."