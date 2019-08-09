It Looks Like Most of the CNCO Members Are *Very* Single

Move aside, BTS. There is a new international boy band ready to take over. CNCO, the Spanish version of One Direction — they were literally solo artists who were brought together on the first season of the talent competition La Banda — is going mainstream and is set to perform at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards.

Since their debut in 2015, CNCO has been the opening act for Ricky Martin (who created La Banda alongside Simon Cowell), released two albums (both debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Latin Albums chart), and gained a huge following (think 3 million fans and counting on Instagram alone).

So, who are the members of CNCO?

The boy band is comprised of Joel Pimentel, Richard Camacho, Erick Brian Colón, Christopher Vélez, and Zabdiel De Jesús.

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about the singers — from their musical backgrounds to their current relationship statuses.