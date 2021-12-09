What Happened to Coach Dalton on 'The Sex Lives of College Girls'?By Katherine Stinson
Dec. 9 2021, Published 4:27 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Season 1 of The Sex Lives of College Girls.
It's simply an unwritten rule that any series about college life must include one scandalous, secret affair with a hot teacher or a sexy coach. The Sex Lives of College Girls followed this rule to a "T" with Whitney's (Alyah Chanelle Scott) on-the-down-low relationship with the married Coach Dalton (James Morosini).
So what happened to Coach Dalton in Season 1? Did he ever get caught for sleeping with a student? Will James return as Coach Dalton for Season 2 of The Sex Lives of College Girls? We've got all the answers.
Coach Dalton's wife catches him, sort of.
Whitney is finally forced to face the truth about her relationship with Coach Dalton in Episode 8, "The Surprise Party." Coach Woods (Jillian Armenante), Whitney's head soccer coach, gives Whitney the dreaded office summons after Whitney scores an NCAA-qualifying winning goal for her team. Whitney's moment of victory is eclipsed by Coach Woods' revelation that she's aware that Coach Dalton has been sleeping with a student.
Coach Dalton's wife caught her husband googling if it was illegal for a coach to sleep with a student, hence Coach Woods grilling Whitney over the issue. Understandably panicked, Whitney plays dumb and doesn't tell Coach Woods that's she's the student in question.
Despite Whitney's best efforts to conceal the truth, her lie doesn't last very long. Coach Dalton was spotted kissing one of the Black players on the Essex College soccer team by none other than the team's bus driver.
To Coach Woods' credit, she doesn't victim-blame Whitney after Whitney fesses up to the affair. After all, it was Coach Dalton who had the power in their relationship. Whitney is worried that she has ruined her future and her mother's career as a U.S senator. Coach Woods keeps Whitney's name anonymous in her report on Coach Dalton, but Woods and Dalton end up getting fired.
What else has James Morosini starred in? Will we see James back for Season 2?
We're pretty certain James won't be reprising his role as Coach Dalton for Season 2 of The Sex Lives of College Girls. His arc on the show is done, and it really wouldn't make sense for him to return. However, if you want to watch more James content, the actor has starred in plenty of other television shows!
James Morosini was born on July 5, 1990, in Tampa, Fla. After graduating from the University of Southern California's Cinematic Arts program, James' first starring role was in a Comedy Central pilot called Central Central.
According to James' IMDb page, James has appeared in hit television shows like American Horror Story, Foursome, Criminal Minds, and more. In addition to acting, James also served as the writer and director for multiple projects, including Threesomething and I Love My Dad.
While James won't return as Coach Dalton in Season 2 of The Sex Lives of College Girls, you can watch him in Season 1 of The Sex Lives of College Girls, only on HBO Max.