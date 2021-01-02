TikTok Star Who Became Popular for Cold Stone Videos Is Now Getting "Canceled"

If you aren't familiar with Dylan Lemay, he rose to TikTok fame by showing how he makes Cold Stone cakes and managed to get himself a sizable number of followers on the platform — some 7.2 million. But his prevalence on TikTok may soon come to an end as users are reporting that he's a proponent of programs that assist in "converting" the sexual orientations of gay individuals.

The Human Rights Campaign describes the practice as, "a range of dangerous and discredited practices that falsely claim to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity or expression."

So how did all of the ire towards Dylan start? It began when he left a comment on video that said one cannot be Christian and gay at the same time. Dylan wrote, "Wow! addressing big issues."

Users on social read into Dylan's comment as support of conversion therapy.