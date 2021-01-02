TikTok Star Who Became Popular for Cold Stone Videos Is Now Getting "Canceled"By Mustafa Gatollari
Updated
Prominent TikTok-ers are no strangers to overnight success and over "cancelation," but what do you think will happen when you give young people with a desire to become famous access to reaching millions of people on a popular social media platform? From racism, to insensitivity, to jokes made in poor taste, there are a lot of TikTok users who've ruffled the feathers of the app's user base, and now the Cold Stone guy is being criticized for reportedly supporting gay conversion therapy.
So does the Cold Stone guy on TikTok actually support gay conversion therapy?
If you aren't familiar with Dylan Lemay, he rose to TikTok fame by showing how he makes Cold Stone cakes and managed to get himself a sizable number of followers on the platform — some 7.2 million. But his prevalence on TikTok may soon come to an end as users are reporting that he's a proponent of programs that assist in "converting" the sexual orientations of gay individuals.
The Human Rights Campaign describes the practice as, "a range of dangerous and discredited practices that falsely claim to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity or expression."
So how did all of the ire towards Dylan start? It began when he left a comment on video that said one cannot be Christian and gay at the same time. Dylan wrote, "Wow! addressing big issues."
Users on social read into Dylan's comment as support of conversion therapy.
There soon was an "unfollow campaign" launched against Dylan, for which throngs of people took his comment as implied support for anti-LGBTQ+ agendas.
One commenter wrote, "I cannot believe I supported someone who makes ice cream and cakes on TikTok and supports conversion therapy. I cannot believe I supported a homophobic." Another person wrote, "please stop supporting djlemay2 on TikTok (the guy who does the ice cream cake videos). He is giving this woman kudos for spreading very harmful and homophobic rhetoric. A creator with 7.4 MILLION followers supporting homophobia."
It didn't take long for users to wonder when Dylan would apologize for his comments and offer any further clarification on the matter.
The Cold Stone TikTok guy ultimately addressed rumors about his support for gay conversion therapy.
In a TikTok video he clarified that he is in no way homophobic and doesn't support gay conversion therapy, calling the practice a horrible one. He also apologized if his "Wow! addressing big issues" comment hurt anyone.
A quick scroll through the comments section on the video of TikTok shows that many folks aren't interested in Dylan's apology, even if there were a few outliers who stated that pleasing the comments section on the platform is "impossible" and people will "still be mad" even if he were to delete his account entirely.
Others also found it strangely coincidental that one of his most recent videos after the apology featured a cake with "LGBTQ+ Rights" written on it, but the comments section on this video seemed much more in favor of Dylan, with many users urging others to "move on" and forgive the Cold Stone employee.
So no, the Cold Stone TikTok guy doesn't seem to support conversion therapy after all, despite the conclusions made by a number of his followers.
With that said, Dylan definitely holds some controversial views about how a person's sexual orientation affects what religion they can or can't follow — which is something that could very well get him "canceled" again in the future.