Kristin Cabot of the Coldplay Jumbotron Couple Shared Where She and Former Boss Stand Now The pair worked for the same company, which they both resigned from after the incident. By Chrissy Bobic Updated March 18 2026, 2:07 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@edwinxfxng

Who knew that a Coldplay concert could end with a worldwide meme and inside joke that everyone would take and run with on social media and in pop culture in general? That's what happened in July 2025 when a couple was spotted snuggled up on the Jumbotron at a concert. Except, when they realized they were on the Jumbotron for all to see, they immediately broke away from each other and tried to hide. Thus, a meme was born.

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But where is the Coldplay Jumbotron couple now? After the video of that footage went viral, it was revealed that the would-be couple in question, Kristin Cabot and Andy Byron, worked for the same company. Oh, and Andy was Kristin's boss. Also, they were both married to other people at the time. The hits kept coming, which is why the public was, for a time at least, so focused on the pair.

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Where is the Coldplay Jumbotron couple now?

Despite the wild story that followed and the questions surrounding Kristin and Andy after they were caught at the Coldplay concert, things died down a bit months later. But they both dealt with the repercussions of their actions. Not long after the video went viral, Andy resigned from his role as the CEO of the tech company Astronomer, according to the BBC. Kristin also left the company.

Andy appears to have faded into obscurity. That, or he is keeping a low profile with his family after the intense public scrutiny he faced. Although there were claims at the time of the Coldplay concert that Andy and his wife were separated, in September 2025, The Daily Mail reported that Andy and his wife were still together and had been seen outside of their home.

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@11on77 CEO and HR head from Astronomer caught having an affair on the jumbotron at Coldplay’s Boston concert #coldplay ♬ original sound - 11 on

In March 2026, Kristin appeared on The Oprah Podcast to share where she stands now, in life and with Andy. She explained that, before the concert, her relationship with the former CEO did not involve anything sexual or even kissing. But she was separated from her husband at the time, and she believed Andy was separated from his wife.

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"I ended my communication with Andy in mid-fall. There was a big miss on honesty and integrity," Cabot said on the podcast. "He wasn't the person he represented himself to be to me, and lying is a non-negotiable for me."

She admitted that it was hard for her to find work after she left Astronomer. And, for now, it's unclear what her future career plans are. Kristin's LinkedIn still has Astronomer listed as her most recent role, and there is no indication that she started a job elsewhere. But, she noted to Oprah, she is "dying to get back to work."

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The Coldplay Jumbotron couple did not start dating after they went viral.

After the Jumbotron incident at the Coldplay concert, Kristin and Andy did not start dating. He reportedly remained with his wife. When Kristin spoke with The New York Times in December 2025, she admitted that she spoke to Andy after the controversy happened, but in September 2025, they met in person and agreed to have "minimal" contact.