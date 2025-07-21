Astronomer’s New CEO Issues Statement and Yep, the Coldplay Mess Came Up "The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team." By Jennifer Farrington Published July 21 2025, 7:15 p.m. ET Source: Astronomer

By now, you've probably heard about the couple who got caught having an affair at a Coldplay concert in July 2025. While lead singer Chris Martin was scanning the crowd for a couple to feature on the kiss cam, he landed on a man and woman fully embracing and enjoying the moment. But when they realized they were on camera, they panicked, prompting Chris to joke that they were “having an affair.” But, it turns out, they actually were.

Article continues below advertisement

Internet sleuths wasted no time in identifying the man as then-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the woman as Kristin Cabot, Astronomer’s Chief People Officer. So not only was Andy caught on camera cheating with a co-worker, but the footage went viral, and things quickly spiraled. He reportedly resigned from his role as CEO, and Astronomer has already named a replacement and issued a statement. Here’s what the new CEO had to say (and yes, he references the concert incident).

Astronomer's new CEO issued a statement following Andy Byron's resignation.

Well folks, Andy Byron is officially out as Astronomer's CEO, and Pete DeJoy is in. Given how much publicity Andy’s cheating scandal brought to himself, Kristin, his wife, and the company, it only seemed right to have someone fill in while his affairs got sorted out. But maybe because of how everything unfolded, and how the truth came out, Andy decided to just walk away, leaving the CEO role up for grabs. He also deleted his LinkedIn.

Article continues below advertisement

Pete, who co-founded Astronomer, announced on LinkedIn on July 21, 2025, that he has since stepped in as interim CEO and said, “I’m stepping into this role with a wholehearted commitment to taking care of our people and delivering for our customers.”

In his full statement, Pete explained that over the weekend, he took on the interim role at a company he’s poured his “entire professional life into helping build.” He also addressed the viral Coldplay concert moment that dragged Astronomer into the spotlight, saying the attention was “unusual and surreal for our team” and added, “while I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name.”

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the drama Andy’s actions stirred up around the company, Pete stated that “Astronomer’s foundation remains strong, built around the thriving Apache Airflow community. Our opportunity to build a DataOps platform for the age of AI remains massive. And our story is very much still being written.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kristin Cabot still appears to be working for Astronomer.

While it’s not entirely clear what the conditions were surrounding Andy’s resignation from Astronomer — was he given an ultimatum to resign or risk being fired? — his photo has since been removed from the company’s leadership page. So, it’s unclear whether he stepped down entirely or simply shifted into a different role that doesn’t involve being in leadership.