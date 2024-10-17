Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Who Is Colin Allred’s Wife? Her Passions, Their Kids, and His Fight for Parental Leave "It's not about masculinity. It's about what's best for your family," he said. By Trisha Faulkner Published Oct. 17 2024, 9:51 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@colinallred

Behind every great leader, there’s often a strong partner offering unwavering support. Colin Allred, a U.S. Congressman and former NFL linebacker for the Tennessee Titans, is no exception. With his political career gaining national attention, many are curious about the woman by his side. Who is Colin Allred’s wife, and how does she manage the demands of family life while standing beside a public figure?

Congressman Allred is known for his strong support of paid parental leave, advocating for both parents to have the time they need with their newborns. His stance on family-first policies has sparked curiosity about his own life at home. Many of his supporters are eager to learn more about the family behind the man.

Who is Colin Allred's wife? A passion for defending others grew inside of her.

Long before she became Congressman Allred’s wife, Alexandra “Aly” Eber had already carved out a path that blended her love for advocacy and community involvement. Raised in New Jersey alongside her brother, Karl, she grew up immersed in a world of theater and sports. Growing up, she spent the afternoons watching baseball with her dad, Lou.

From an early age, she developed a passion for defending others and gender equality. So, it is no surprise she married a man so passionate about fair-paid parental rights for both mothers and fathers. When Aly was just 17, she attended her very first march in support of Planned Parenthood. Per her husband’s website, this was a key moment in his wife’s life that shaped her into being a lifelong advocate for social justice.

She met her husband in law school.

Aly’s drive to make a difference led her to Occidental College. She quickly made her mark as co-president of the College Democrats. Her work on campus, including volunteering for the Students for Barack Obama campaign, gave her hands-on experience and a deeper commitment to civic engagement. This dedication eventually brought her to law school, where fate would introduce her to her future husband.

The pair met in their second year in a class on the Law of Democracy. Assigned to review each other’s papers, they quickly formed a connection based on mutual respect and shared values. Their friendship grew stronger as they collaborated in student government. Before long, it blossomed into a partnership that would shape the course of their future.

Aly’s passion for justice and advocacy paired perfectly with her husband's growing interest in public service. This ultimately made them a formidable team both in and out of the classroom.

They are proud parents finding time to raise two kids together.

Congressman Allred and his wife, Aly, are proud parents to two young boys, Jordan and Cameron. When their first son, Jordan, was born in February 2019, Congressman Allred made history.

Per The Texas Tribune, he was the first member of Congress to officially take paternity leave. He did the same when Cameron arrived in March 2021, that time taking a full month off. "I've talked a lot about paternity leave because there's a stigma still associated in our society around men taking time to be with their kids," he said.

Congressman Allred has spoken openly about how his time in professional sports made him realize how fathers often don’t get the support they need. Furthermore, he hopes to break the stigma that because the woman physically gives birth only she deserves paid leave. In reality, he believes fathers also need time to bond with their children. “When I was in the NFL, it was a big deal if you missed the game for the delivery of your child,” he shared with People.