Who Are Linda Ronstadt’s Children? Here's What We Know

It’s not every day that Linda Ronstadt’s name is trending. The 78-year-old American singer has been called the “Queen of Country Rock.” In addition to being a legendary singer, she is also a proud mom — both of adopted children and cats.

She made this adamantly clear in her viral criticism of Donald Trump and his running mate, J.D. Vance, on social media. Who are Linda Ronstad’s children? Keep reading to learn more.

Who are Linda Ronstad’s children?

Linda is the proud mother of her daughter, Mary Clementine, and her son, Carlos. Ahead of their adoptions, she told Playboy magazine that she would be prepared to raise her kids as a single mother. “I’ve thought about it a lot. I like children a whole lot,” Linda said. “The only reason to have children is because you want them more than anything else, and if I get to that point, I won’t care if I’m married or not."

She continued, "I’d prefer to be with the kids’ father because I think that would multiply the enjoyment and the richness of the experience geometrically, but I don’t think it would be impossible to do it alone.” Linda stuck to ber word and raised her children as an unmarried woman. She’s also protected her children’s privacy by keeping them out of the media.

Mary Clementine Ronstadt lives in San Francisco.

Mary was adopted by Linda in 1990. Per Mary’s LinkedIn profile, we do know that she lives in San Fransciso and has worked as an Art Assiant at the Guadalupe Art Program for 10 years. Like her mother, she can also sing. “My daughter can sing harmonies because I taught her how,” Linda told Closer in July 2021.

Carlos Ronstadt lives a private life.

Linda adopted Carlos in 1994. Like Mary, he has also lived in a private life and has musical talent. “My son is actually really talented,” Linda told Closer. “He picked up the guitar and just learned it like lightning, but that’s not his primary focus. He’s a techie and has a good job and a nice girlfriend. My children both use music for their own enjoyment, which is what music is really for.”

What is the controversy surrounding Linda Ronstadt and Donald Trump?

The 11-time Grammy Award winner criticized Donald Trump on social media ahead of his rally in her home state of Arizona. Since he is holding an event at her namesake building, the singer felt the need to speak out. “Donald Trump is holding a rally on Thursday in a rented hall in my hometown, Tucson. I would prefer to ignore that sad fact,” she shared. “But since the building has my name on it, I need to say something.”

“It saddens me to see the former president bring his hate show to Tucson, a town with deep Mexican-American roots and a joyful, tolerant spirit,” she continued. As the mother of adopted children, she took particular issue with the Trump administration tearing apart immigrant families. “In Nogales and across the southern border, the Trump Administration systematically ripped apart migrant families seeking asylum,” she shared.

"Family separation made orphans of thousands of little children and babies, and brutalized their desperate mothers and fathers," she continued. "It remains a humanitarian catastrophe that Physicians for Human Rights said met the criteria for torture.” At the end of her viral post, she called out Donald’s running mate J.D. Vance for his resurfaced comments where he called Democrats “childless cat ladies.”