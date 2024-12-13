How Much Does Colin Jost Make on 'Pop Culture Jeopardy'? Answer in the Form of a Question This show is for anyone who owns all seven seasons of 'The Golden Girls' in DVD. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 13 2024, 9:09 a.m. ET Source: Prime Video

Growing up, I remember going to my grandmother's house, where she would make me dinner, and then the two of us would sit down for a double dose of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! Every time I would guess a word or phrase on Wheel Fortune, my grandmother would always turn to me and say, "You're so smart." I'd love to say I was equally successful while watching Jeopardy!, but alas I was not. Still, I always managed to answer more than my fair share correctly, especially when it came to the fast and loose categories.

I was never going to get anything under something like National Marine Sanctuaries, but if something like Movie Title Math came down the pipeline, I was in business. This is why the Pop Culture Jeopardy spinoff is such a gift. Someone finally made a show for those of us who can't wait to land on the entertainment space while playing Trivial Pursuit. It's hosted by Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost, who is pulling double duty for this show. His salary must be impressive. Here's what we know.

While we can't confirm what Colin is making as the host of Pop Culture Jeopardy, in the spirit of a trivia game show, we can make an educated guess. According to Soaps.com, Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings makes $4 million per year. The show tapes around 230 episodes, which means he's taking home nearly $18,000 per episode. We are confident that Colin is not making as much as his counterpart.

First and foremost, Jeopardy! made its debut in March 1964, which means as of December 2024, it's been on for six decades. Even with the television landscaping changing as drastically as it has, Jeopardy! is still one of the most-watched shows on TV. In the 2021-22 season, Jeopardy! averaged 9.2 million viewers, reported Entertainment Weekly. It still airs on network television, which means ad sales play a role in how much the show brings in.

Conversely, Pop Culture Jeopardy is streaming on Prime, where ads are included if you pay a lower fee. We have no idea how many people are footing the bill for an ad-free experience, but that could put a dent in how much money is made while the show is being streamed.

As far as hosting duties go, most of America is probably more familiar with Ken, who replaced long-time host Alex Trebek after he died. Before that, Ken had one of the most famous winning streaks on the show as a contestant. Colin may not have the same amount of name recognition.