Colt and Jess' Relationship on '90 Day Fiancé' Was Filled With Red Flags

We turned to social media to find out whether Colt and Jess are still together following their volatile on-screen antics, and the answer shouldn't surprise fans.

On Season 5 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? , Colt Johnson had been dating Jess Caroline, a fiery Brazilian he met in Las Vegas. But promo clips from an upcoming episode showed the duo getting into a huge fight, which ended with a couple of shoes being thrown across the room.

Are Colt and Jess from '90 Day Fiancé' still together?

The pair, who first made headlines as an item in July 2019, broke up just a few months into their relationship. In fact, Jess confirmed the split in April 2020 when she publicly accused Cole of sharing her naked photos with his friends.

"I am tired of all the abuse I had in my old relationship and I still have it!" Jess stated on her Instagram story, according to Starcasm. "Enough, I can’t take it anymore! I’ll tell you the whole truth… no woman needs to go through this."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TLC

The redhead revealed that she had received a DM from one of Colt’s buddies claiming to have seen her nudes. "[Colt] is the only person who I trusted to [send] private pictures while we were dating long distance," Jess reportedly wrote months after they parted ways. "Now I just got this DM from his friend and he told me Colt sent [them] to him," the aspiring YouTuber, who speaks English as a second language, explained. "Everyone already knows Colt loves to leak pictures of his small penis. But I never could imagine he could [go] that far and leak images that I trusted on him."

Article continues below advertisement