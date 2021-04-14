Colton Underwood's Parents May Be Divorced, but They're Always There for Him

Despite being divorced and having remarried, Colton Underwood's parents have remained completely cordial, happy, and supportive of their son through it all. Now, with the massive revelation that the former Bachelor star is a gay man, his parents are as supportive as ever.

It's clear that Donna plays an important role in her son's life through this day. However, what's even more interesting about their family dynamic is how cordial she and Colton's father, Scott Underwood, are despite being divorced.

The former Bachelor star has expressed how important his mother, Donna Underwood, is to him in the past on social media. "Thanks for everything you do for me & all of the support over the years," he wrote in a caption alongside the smiling duo. Furthermore, his family appeared on Colton's season of the hit reality show, when they met his former girlfriend, Hannah Godwin.

Colton has made it clear both through interviews and posts on social media that family is integral to his success, and he attributes a lot of who he is to the upbringing. And since coming out as a gay man in an April 14, 2021 interview with Good Morning America , that focus on family support is more integral than ever.

Colton's parents have always worked towards his best interests even after their divorce.

Scott and Donna were seemingly college sweethearts who met at Illinois State University and had Colton at an early age (he has said before that his mother was 24 when she gave birth to him). Donna is a real estate agent, while Scott is an insurance salesman.

Despite the pair divorcing and finding new partners, they have always remained cordial and come together in the best interests of their son throughout both his NFL and reality television careers. When he brought Hanna home for the first time to meet his parents, both actually appeared with their new spouses and the energy between the former couple was completely happy and indicative of their good standing with one another.