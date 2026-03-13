Who Is Conan O'Brien Wife? Meet Liza Powel O’Brien The couple wed in 2002. By Niko Mann Published March 13 2026, 2:53 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The Late Night with Conan O'Brien host and his wife, Liza Powel O'Brien, met in 1999, per People. They reportedly met during a taping for his talk show while she was working as a copywriter for the ad agency, Foote, Cone & Belding. The ad agency was hired for a segment of the show, and the rest is history.

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Source: Mega

Conan O'Brien's Wife is Liza Powel O'Brien.

The couple got married on Jan. 12, 2002, in Liza's hometown of Seattle, Wash., at St. James Cathedral. The wedding was officiated by Conan's old college roommate. Liza is a talented writer and received her bachelor's degree from Vassar College, as well as a master of Fine Arts degree from Columbia University School of the Arts. She has worked as a playwright in addition to a copywriter, and her 2019 play, The Great Experiment, and her college served as the inspiration for the play.

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The playwright has written a total of 12 plays, including The Distinguished Gentleman, Apostrophe, Ruthie Goes Shopping, Lucky, and John Wayne Times.

Today in 2002, Conan O'Brien (38) wed Liza Powel (31) at St. James Cathedral in Seattle, Washington. They have a daughter named Neve (2003) & a son called Beckett in 2005. pic.twitter.com/HNypErX7g5 — Howard Prince (@Howodd69) January 12, 2026

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The couple has two kids, a son and a daughter.

The playwright and the comedian share two kids — a daughter named Neve, who was born in 2003, and a son, Beckett, who was born in 2005. Neve is a student at Yale University, and Beckett is a tech wiz, Conan said during Dads: The Podcast. "He was literally reprogramming my phone when he was 3," he recalled. "He could reach over and hit a few buttons, and then suddenly, it wasn't a phone anymore. It was a blender."

During an interview with the Ojai Playwrights Conference, Liza talked about raising teens. "They say that reliving adolescence through your kids is, um, a whole different level of experiencing it," she said. "And it's true. It really opens a window onto it that you can't possibly have when you're going through it yourself, and it's, it's sort of terrifying to watch them, you know? They have a lot of confidence in some ways, and they have a lot of doubt in other ways, but they don't know any of that yet."

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Neve and Beckett were with their mom and dad when Conan was awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor back in 2025. "I was dreading that night, but I loved it," said Conan. "I loved it because there wasn’t a person on that stage who didn’t mean a lot to me. And, yeah, they said sweet things, but there was a lot of really funny stuff in there. I was laughing the whole night."