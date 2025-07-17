Who Is Connie Francis’s Son? Inside the Late Singer’s Family Dynamic During her heyday in the 1960s, Connie Francis was one of the most successful artists in Hollywood. By Danielle Jennings Published July 17 2025, 12:13 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@TheUnforgettable

Just a few months after going viral with a song from her past and earning a crop of new fans from the younger generation, popular 1960s singer/actor Connie Francis has sadly died. Following her death, fans are now intrigued about her personal life, specifically her surviving family members, including her son.

During her heyday in the 1960s, Connie was one of the most successful artists in Hollywood. She not only crafted a chart-topping music career, but she was also an actor who starred in the spring break classic film Where the Boys Are and also sang its popular theme song.

Who is Connie Francis’s son?

Connie was married four times throughout her life, beginning with her five-month marriage to Dick Kanellis in 1964 and followed by a 1971 union with Izzy Marion in 1971, which only lasted 10 months, according to PEOPLE. However, it was her third marriage in 1973 to Joseph Garzilli that resulted in her becoming a mother of one, when the couple adopted their son, Joseph Garzilli Jr., in 1974. Her marriage to Joseph was her longest, lasting until 1977.

Connie would marry for a fourth and final time in 1985 to Bob Parkinson, but like most of her previous marriages, it only lasted a few months. Joseph Jr. is Connie’s last remaining immediate family member, per the outlet.

How did Connie die?

As of now, her cause of death has not yet been revealed. The news of her passing was initially announced via Facebook by Connie’s close friend and the president of her record label, Concetta Records, Ron Roberts. "It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night," he wrote on Thursday, July 17. "I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news. More details will follow later."

On July 2, Connie updated her fans on Facebook regarding recent health issues she was experiencing that resulted in her being in “extreme pain,” stating that she had undergone “tests and checks” to determine what was wrong. She was also recently hospitalized for undisclosed reasons.

What did Connie say about going viral in 2025?

In May 2025, Connie got the surprise of her life when her long-forgotten B-side “Pretty Little Baby” went viral courtesy of TikTok. Following the overwhelming support from fans, both old and new, she took to social media to offer her heartfelt thanks.

