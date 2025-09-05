The Meaning Behind Conor McGregor's Tattoos Range in Significance for the UFC Star The several images the can be seen across the athlete's body have been added over the course of years. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 5 2025, 9:22 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @UFC

The history of the UFC was changed thanks to Conor McGregor's career. The fighter's impressive victory record and his ability to gain attention from the media quickly turned him into one of the most celebrated sports figures in the world. Beyond what Conor has established for himself as a fighter, the athlete has been involved in successful business ventures, political controversies, and numerous promotional campaigns.

One of the most curious aspects of how Conor presents himself is the variety of his tattoos. Eagle-eyed fans might notice that none of the illustrations on his body look similar. There is a purpose behind some of these tattoos. How many tattoos does Conor McGregor have? What is the meaning behind them? Here's what we know about the changes the UFC star has made to his appearance over the years.

How many tattoos does Conor McGregor have?

According to The Sun, Conor had eight major tattoos across his body as of November 2022. Considering the fighter's age, there's still plenty of time for Conor to add more tattoos to his collection. The illustrations are all around the body of the competitor, including his heel, abdomen, forearm, and chest. Conor didn't get tired of winning during his tenure as a UFC fighter, and he couldn't get enough of the tattoo ideas he came up with across his victories.

The tattoos that Conor has on him include Arabic writing on his heel, a winged crucifix on his neck, a helix of thorns on his back, and a rose bush entangled with a clock on his forearm. Perhaps the most recognizable tattoo Conor has is the silverback gorilla wearing a crown located across his chest. The animal can be seen holding a heart in its mouth. Another one of these tattoos was identified as the phrase, "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast."

What is the meaning behind Conor McGregor's tattoos?

According to The Sun, Conor's tattoos have very different meanings. The Arabic writing located on his heel is something unknown, even for the athlete himself. Conor mentioned that he was drunk while getting the tattoo in Ayia Napa. The crucifix is also a mystery for Conor's followers, taking into account how the former champion once stated that he didn't care much about religion or politics.

Source: Mega

Not all of these tattoos are meaningless. The gorilla spotted across Conor's chest is a twist on the symbol of the Straight Blast Gym managed by coach John Kavanagh. The aforementioned words found on Conor's forearm are a common saying for elite military units. "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" is specifically used by Navy SEALs during firearm training. The businessman and mixed martial artist isn't known for a military background, but the athlete found the phrase appealing enough for a tattoo.