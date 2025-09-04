Conor McGregor Is Mounting a Campaign to Become the President of Ireland
Will he have any chance of actually winning?
Politicians can come from a wide variety of backgrounds, and there's no way to know for sure what might make them effective in their roles. Conor McGregor is the latest example of a celebrity transitioning into the world of politics, but instead of running for local office, the former MMA fighter is hoping to become the next president of Ireland.
Now that McGregor has made his intentions clear, many are naturally wondering whether he's a serious threat to become the country's next president, and what that might mean. Here's what we know.
Is Conor McGregor running for president of Ireland?
McGregor first announced his intention to seek the presidency in March of this year, three days after meeting with President Donald Trump. He announced the decision alongside a photo of himself wearing a green “Make Ireland Great Again" cap, and announced that immigration reform would be his top priority.
In late August, McGregor said that he had acquired the required number of parliamentary votes to officially become a candidate in the election, per The Spokesman.
“I have it secured. I have councils on board. TDs. Senators,” he wrote on Twitter, although he did not provide any proof to back up his claims.
“Ireland’s Call will be answered. I am here for the will of the people,” McGregor added. “Who aligns in support of the policies I have presented, will be the saviors of our great nation.”
Elon Musk reposted the news on his feed, a showing of support from two Trump allies to one another.
McGregor is just one of several candidates who are entering the race following the news that Irish President Michael D. Higgins will be leaving office in November. Higgins has been president of the country for the last 14 years.
The race itself has been sent into upheaval after moderate frontrunner Mairead McGuinness dropped out of the race in August. Multiple candidates are considering a run, but unlike in the United States, the presidential race doesn't last for months.
Could Conor McGregor actually become president?
While we don't yet know if McGregor is actually going to be on the ballot, it also remains to be seen whether he'll actually command the kind of popular support he would need to win the presidency. His success in the Octagon obviously made him famous in his homeland, but that fame was mired by a 2024 verdict that found McGregor guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in 2018.
It's been more than four years since McGregor actually fought, but in that time, he has aligned himself with President Trump, which has naturally made him a more polarizing figure in his native country.
What seems clear, then, is that McGregor is serious about running, although we don't know whether his run will be successful just yet.
Celebrities have sometimes had great success in politics, but it's certainly not a guarantee of victory. McGregor might have great name recognition, but that can be both a good thing and a bad one.