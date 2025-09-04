Conor McGregor Found Success Outside of The UFC Thanks to His Own Whiskey Brand The mixed martial arts fighter also launched a controversial campaign to become the president of Ireland. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 4 2025, 11:24 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Few fighters from the UFC have established a career as successful as the one built by Conor McGregor. The Irish mixed martial arts contestant has done it all when it comes to his sport. Not many athletes were able to take him down over the course of his career. Outside of the spotlight provided by the UFC, Conor has been able to find new ways to be successful. The star knew that he wouldn't be able to fight all his life, meaning that he needed alternative sources of income.

One of these business ventures turned out to be an alcoholic drink. In the middle of controversial political campaigns, Conor has tried to use his UFC fame to sell products and slide his way into the government. One of the biggest endeavors the entrepreneur has tackled was Proper No. Twelve. What is Proper No. Twelve? Here's what we know about the Irish whiskey Conor has put out into the world.

What is Proper No. Twelve?

Conor McGregor knew that he had to turn his Irish whiskey brand into something personal. According to Fox Sports, Proper No. Twelve was named after the Dublin 12 neighborhood located in Crumlin. The fighter wanted to bring the place where he grew up into the product. The whiskey was introduced to the market in 2018, before Conor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

Establishing Proper No. Twelve as a recognizable brand was only the beginning. Once Conor made sure that the world knew that the whiskey label was associated with him, a sale was the next step. One of the industry giants became interested in the product in 2021. Becles's Jose Cuervo was the company that acquired Conor's drink. The manufacturer has been in charge of tequila production for centuries.

How much money did Conor McGregor make for the Proper No. Twelve sale?

Creating a successful brand that can be recognized all around the world isn't something that's easy to accomplish. Athletes such as Maria Sharapova, Michael Jordan, and Wayne Gretzky have tried to varying degrees of success. Regardless of the difficulty, Conor appeared to find a goldmine thanks to Proper No. Twelve. According to Fox Sports, the numbers related to the sale weren't disclosed, but there are factors to take into consideration when looking at the deal between the two companies.

Conor claimed that he sold more than $40 million worth of whiskey during the brand's first fiscal year alone. And when the fighter's net worth was valued before the sale, the Proper No. Twelve business wasn't taken into account. A report valued Proper No. Twelve at $310 million. While the specifics of the deal weren't disclosed by either Conor or Becles, it's easy to imagine that the UFC star saw several million dollars making their way to his bank account.