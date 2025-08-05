He Might Not Have Played in the NFL, but Cooper Manning Isn't Exactly Poor The eldest Manning brother has made plenty of money in his own right. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 5 2025, 4:15 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@coopermanning

The Manning brothers no longer play in the NFL, but they're still two of the biggest figures in professional football. Eli and Peyton each one two Super Bowls, and they both had dominant stretches during their time in the league (although Eli never won any MVPs).

Article continues below advertisement

Cooper, their older brother, didn't get nearly as much attention from the sports world for pretty understandable reasons. He wasn't playing in the NFL, although his son Arch might be even better than both of his uncles. Given Arch's success and Cooper's own media spotlight, many want to know what the eldest Manning brother's net worth is. Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Cooper Manning's net worth?

Cooper's estimated net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is $13 million, which is less than both of his brothers, but is a significant sum in its own right. Unlike his brothers, Cooper made that money by working in finance, where he is the Principal and Senior Managing Director of Investor Relations at AJ Capital Partners. He also hosts The Manning Hour on Fox Sports, maintaining a connection to sports.

Cooper Manning Managing Director, AJ Capital Partners Net worth: $13 million Cooper Manning is the older brother of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning. He is a successful investment banker who currently works as Principal and Senior Managing Director of Investor Relations at AJ Capital Partners. He also hosts The Manning Hour on Fox Sports, and his son, Arch, is a promising potential future NFL talent. Birthdate: March 6, 1974 Birthplace: New Orleans, La. Birth Name: Cooper Archibald Manning Father: Archie Manning Mother: Olivia Manning

Article continues below advertisement

Cooper was a highly touted quarterback.

Although he didn't make it to the pros like his two younger brothers, Cooper Manning went three for three on Manning brothers who had promising football careers in high school. He committed to play at the University of Mississippi, which was his father's and Eli's alma mater, but felt some tingling in his fingers and toes during training camp. He was ultimately diagnosed with spinal stenosis, which ended his playing career almost immediately.

Article continues below advertisement

In spite of that career setback, which obviously changed the trajectory of Cooper's life, he nonetheless found a way to lead a prosperous and highly successful life. And given his son's natural athletic ability and the fact that he's a highly touted potential draft pick, it seems like football has stayed a strong factor in the Manning genetic pool.

Until he's in the league, we won't know for sure whether Arch is yet another Manning who is going to have an incredible NFL career. For now, though, Cooper has set his family up for success and made the most of his life even though he didn't make it to the NFL.