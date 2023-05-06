Home > Television > Power Source: Starz Cooper Saxe Is Dead on 'Power Book II: Ghost' and the Memes Are Hilarious Cooper Saxe has been killed on 'Power Book II: Ghost' and the memes are a cross between hilarious and empathetic. Here are the standout reactions. By Tatayana Yomary May 5 2023, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Power Book II: Ghost. One thing is for certain, and two things are for sure: Anyone can be eliminated at any given time in the Powerverse. Throughout the past three seasons of Power Book II: Ghost, viewers have watched as bodies continue to multiply — from Professor Jabari Reynolds (Justin Marcel McManus) to Detective Kevin Whitman (Jeff Hephner).

Article continues below advertisement

And unfortunately, it appears that the bloodshed has only magnified with Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson) joining the list of fallen cast members. Truth be told, OG Power fans have been waiting with bated breath for Saxe to be taken out. After all, he’s a snitch and he played both sides to try and get justice. So, most folks are not shedding tears about his death.

Social media has been on one with reactions to Saxe’s death, ranging from hilarious gifs and memes to folks believing that they’ll miss the antagonist. Here’s the 4-1-1 on the standout social media reactions to get you through your day.

Source: Starz

1. A video of rapper Khia laughing

This tweet pretty much mimics the general consensus of Power Book II: Ghost fans in regards to Saxe. Most fans believe that Saxe's death has been a long time coming and are now rejoicing about his death.

Article continues below advertisement

2. Marcus from 'ATL' not showing Ant any sympathy after he gets mugged and loses his money

If you remember this scene in the film ATL, Marcus (Big Boi) catches up to Ant (Evan Ross) after he failed to come back to the trap house without his drug money. Marcus is saying that he doesn't care about Ant's excuses of getting robbed and wants him to pay for his mistake. This plays into Saxe pleading with Theo Rollins (Jordan Mahome) not to kill him even though Theo doesn't care. SMH.

Article continues below advertisement

3. Mary J. Blige dancing at a club

LOL. This Twitter user shares that Mary J. Blige dancing in the video will be her mood while attending and watching Saxe's funeral play out in the future.

Article continues below advertisement

4. An older gentlemen smoking a cigarette

This video of the older man smoking a cigarette signifies the Twitter user using the popular catchphrase "smoking on that X-pack" which means to disrespect someone who is dead. Yikes!

Article continues below advertisement

5. A crowd celebrating

As the tweet shares, Saxe has been a huge problem since he appeared on the original Power series. Then, after nine years in the Powerverse, he finally met his demise. Hence the reason for the grand celebration. Cold world!

Article continues below advertisement

6. Mary J. Blige hitting her epic high note in the hit song "Be Without You"

Listening to the Queen of R&B and Soul Mary J. Blige sing is an experience within itself. Mary's hit 2005 single "Be Without You" showcases her range as a singer and a popular high note that puts listeners in their feels. This Twitter user is expressing their delight at Saxe's murder by referencing Mary hitting that high note.

Article continues below advertisement

7. Drake shedding a few tears

Black Twitter is ruthless! In this short clip, Drake is seen shedding a few tears and talking about staying strong while going through a long process. Since folks have been ready for Saxe to be killed on Power since the OG series, this tweet exemplifies the sentiments of many fans. LOL!

Article continues below advertisement

8. The Weeknd during his "Blinding Lights" performance

Since Saxe has been escaping death by the skin of his teeth, the Twitter user suggests that Saxe will be surprised to learn that he's dead once he meets Jo Proctor (Jerry Ferrera) in heaven. In this clip, The Weeknd appears to be confused while walking around which signifies how Saxe will react.

Article continues below advertisement

9. Tariq St. Patrick getting a posthumous letter from his father when he ends up getting arrested

Cooper Saxe when he arrives at Hellʼs gate and receives a letter from Ghost. #PowerBookII pic.twitter.com/bxE71ateD9 — Anthony Maruwa (@anthonymaruwa) May 5, 2023

Power Book II: Ghost fans have no chill! In Season 2, Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) got a letter from his late father after he was arrested and jailed for murder. This Twitter user is now making a joke out of it saying that Saxe will likely receive the same letter from Ghost (Omari Hardwick) once he realizes that he died and was sent to eternal damnation.

Article continues below advertisement

10. A man crying in the camera

i knew saxe dying this season was bound to happen but like yikes dying because of davis crazy ass brother saxe deserved a better death R.I.P to that rat tho imma miss him🕊️😭#PowerBookII @ghoststarz pic.twitter.com/KTJuMIzKNR — ItsEmprissIanthé (@Therealfathead_) May 5, 2023