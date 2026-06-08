A New Bombshell (and Accent) Has Entered the ‘Love Island’ Villa — Meet Corbin Corbin's accent comes and goes, but it seems to be legitimate. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 8 2026, 1:42 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

No, Corbin didn't mean to sign up for another version of Love Island when he arrives as a bombshell in Season 8, but his accent does have some viewers asking if that's the case. Besides that, they're also talking about the fact that he manages to woo all the ladies right off the bat, as a bombshell does, and it could have something to do with the way he talks on the Peacock show.

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Corbin's accent on Love Island comes in and out when he speaks, though his hometown is listed in the United States. So, is he from another country, or is he faking the accent? It's one of a handful of things about Corbin that fans can't stop discussing now, as they try to figure out how serious he is as a potential match for the ladies on Love Island.

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'Love Island' fans can't stop discussing Corbin's accent.

When Corbin arrives, he's treated like pretty much any other bombshell, or like the new toy that everyone wants to play with first. And for some of the ladies, part of the allure is his deep voice. It's also hard not to take immediate notice of a vague accent that comes in and out. It almost sounds Caribbean, but Corbin doesn't immediately address it on the show.

Outside of Love Island, fans have speculated on Corbin's accent and if it's real. It's not thick, and it doesn't seem to be put on as some sort of nervous defense mechanism, but the fact that Corbin doesn't talk about it only makes people even more curious about why Corbin seems to have an accent at times.

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Where is Corbin from 'Love Island' from?

According to the show, Corbin is from Miami, Fla. But, because of that accent, viewers think he could have heritage from other countries and that he is around relatives from those countries so much that he caught on to their accent over time. Which would, in a way, explain why Corbin's accent isn't thick, but instead comes in and out.

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"I think he's some kind of Caribbean mix," one fan speculated on a Reddit post about Corbin's accent. "Depending on the island it could be Black/indigenous, Black/white or even Black/Chinese. I hear a very light Caribbean accent when he speaks." Another user agreed, "Def think he's part Caribbean given his looks, accent and being from Miami."

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Someone in the same thread confirmed that Corbin is Jamaican and Chinese and that Corbin's alleged cousin posted it on TikTok. However, there doesn't seem to be confirmation of this on TikTok or from Corbin himself. In the comments under one TikTok video, though, a user shared a photo that appears to be from Corbin's graduation from either high school or college. His stole has a Jamaican flag on it, so that could be some confirmation of his heritage.