Who Does Model Corey Saucier Play on 'And Just Like That...'?

Carrie Bradshaw had her fair share of awkward moments in Episode 8 of And Just Like That.... Most of them stemmed from her interactions with her cool and super-trendy downstairs neighbor Lisette (Katerina Tannenbaum). Lisette has a habit of making Carrie feel old simply by existing and by living her best New York City life.