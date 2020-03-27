Couples Are Finding Virtual Ways to Get Married in the Time of Coronavirus

It's no secret that wedding planning is stressful — but there's nothing worse than ironing out the fine details only to have to cancel your big day. That's the case for most of the couples around the country who are forced to find innovative ways to tie the knot amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

Since the current guidelines in place discourage gatherings of 10 people or more and social distancing has become the new norm, a traditional wedding isn't ideal or safe.