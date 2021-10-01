Why Is Social Media Divided Over The Couch Guy's Reaction on TikTok?

If your claim to fame is a tacky nickname given to you by social media users around the world, things might not feel that wonderful for you at this moment. For TikTok 's “ Couch Guy ," social media users have much to say about him, his girlfriend Lauren Zarras , and the stability of their relationship.

We’ve got so many questions! Was Couch Guy actually excited to see his girlfriend when she walked through the front door? Why was Couch Guy sitting there with a bunch of girls? Why didn’t he jump up immediately when he saw her? Don't know what we're talking about? Let us explain.

That’s the part that has TikTok users talking the most! Lauren responded to the phone comments saying, “His phone was in his lap. Thanks for the concerns though! And no I’m not in denial." After seeing how many questionable remarks were filling up her comment section with doubts about the security of her relationship, Lauren also wrote, “Breaks my heart that people can watch a special moment and bring so much negativity. Please think before you say anything about my relationship."

The video, which has now gone viral on TikTok with nearly 17 million views and more than 1.8 million likes, shows a girl named Lauren entering a college dorm room to surprise her boyfriend for the first time in a while. What’s weird about the video is that he doesn’t immediately jump up when he sees her. She walks in and sees him sitting on the couch with three girls! It even sort of looks like one of those girls sneakily passes him back his phone before he stands up to hug his girlfriend.

Do any TikTokers support Couch Guy?

Not everyone thinks something shady is going on with Couch Guy. One comment came from a user saying, “Y’all need to realize that loyal men exist and confident women still exist as well. Y’all just showing your insecurity in the comments." It’s often true that if people are willing to break down the relationships of others with an abundance of criticisms and judgments, they probably aren’t feeling too secure in their own relationship.

This being said, it’s very possible a lot of the users who have something to say were simply projecting their own insecurities. Lauren clapped back to the haters in a major way, saying, “These comments are just getting ridiculous and I don’t know why you guys are assuming so much about our relationship. I’m so happy and we’ve been doing [long] distance for over a year now. My boyfriend and I are literally obsessed with each other and are in contact with each other every minute of the day."