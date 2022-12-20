If TikTok Couldn't Load That New Sticker, Here Are Some Possible Solutions

There are two things on TikTok that can match the traffic that comes with a new trend. Those are comments asking how to get a filter to work on their own phones and comments saying that the filter won't work on their phones.

When it comes to the new AI Manga filter, content creators have been using the new feature to generate manga-like versions of themselves (and to a lesser extent, ghost-hunting). Unfortunately, many are having issues with getting the filter to work in the first place.