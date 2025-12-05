Several Countries Are Boycotting The 2026 Edition of Eurovision Israel isn't welcome by some Eurovision contestants due to the country's attacks on Palestine. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 5 2025, 12:35 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @EuroVision Song Contest

There's no denying that Eurovision is one of the biggest music competitions on the planet. Artists from several countries attempt to prove that they are better than anyone else, leading to a potential industry contract. However, several countries are stepping away from the 2026 edition of the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Why are some countries boycotting Eurovision? Here's what we know about the conflict involving Israel that has led several European nations to withdraw to one of the most highly anticipated television events of the year.

Article continues below advertisement

Why are several countries boycotting Eurovision?

According to the BBC, some European nations are stepping away from Eurovision 2026 because the organization behind the show has allowed Israel to compete, even in the midst of the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The countries that are turning their backs on Eurovision include Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, and Slovenia. The administrations behind these contestants made the decision immediately after Israel's participation was confirmed.

Article continues below advertisement

The 2026 edition of Eurovision is meant to take place in May 2026. There is plenty of time for something to change. Otherwise, new countries have the possibility to step away from the event. Israel's actions against Palestine continue to bring negative consequences for everyone involved.

Article continues below advertisement

Non-European countries have a surprising legacy in Eurovision.

The withdrawal of several countries also means the non-European countries could be given more relevance in the next edition of Eurovision. While the competition itself is named after Europe, several performers from other parts of the world have walked away with the win. One of the most recent ones is Azerbaijan. While part of the country is located in Europe, a significant portion of the land is located in Asia. The singers from that country who charmed the planet were Ell and Nikki.

Israel itself is one of the lucky Eurovision winners. Vienna is the host of the 2026 edition of Eurovision. The city will be taking over from Basel, the city that saw JJ taking over the stage with "Wasted Love."