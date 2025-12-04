Did Spotify Just Call You Old?! Here's How to Find Your Spotify Age — And What It Means If you're ready to see how old Spotify thinks you are (and don't mind having your feelings hurt), here's how. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 4 2025, 1:21 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @loicspaghettii, @2kimimi

It's the end of the year, and there's one thing everyone is looking forward to. No, it's not Christmas, and it's not even New Year's Eve. It's Spotify Wrapped. The end-of-the-year recap is a fun way to look back on all the tunes that kept you going throughout the year, compare with friends, and even get some laughs.

But perhaps the one thing people have the most interest in is what the app calculates for their "Spotify age." Here's how to find your Spotify age, and what exactly it means.

How do you find your Spotify age?

If you're looking to find your age and hope that Spotify was kind, it's pretty easy. First, make sure your Spotify app is completely up to date. The Wrapped banner is a part of the newest update.

Next, access your Wrapped banner and begin clicking through the tabs until you reach the desired one: Spotify age. For most people, it will be noted by a phrase such as, "Age is just a number." But how exactly do they calculate it? According to PC Mag, it's a fairly straightforward calculation. They will average the release date of every song you listen to between Jan. 1 and sometime in October.

Then, they will create a five-year span centered on the average year of the songs you listen to most. They will assume your age was between 16–21 during this five-year span and assign an age accordingly. It's an interesting calculation, but it can be really off kilter if you're a big nostalgic listener doing a walk down memory lane of songs from your younger years. Or if you happen to be a 20-year-old oldies listener. So, take it for the tongue-in-cheek guess it's meant to be.

@__sportsball It’s not sports and not my prettiest work but I was just curious so here’s a breakdown of how spotify chooses your “listening age” from spotify wrapped this year 🎶 ♬ original sound - SportsBall Source: TikTok / @__sportsball

Pandora and YouTube participate in the year-end wrap-ups, too!

If you're not a Spotify user, you may be feeling a little left out right about now. But, never fear: Pandora and YouTube both offer end-of-the-year wrap-up summaries, as well. Pandora stopped briefly, but it would appear that the Pandora Year in Review is back.

On Dec. 3, 2025, a Pandora forum moderator promised, "Pandora Playback 2025 is on the way, we'll have updates available soon." And if you're on YouTube, you've probably already found your recap.

If not, load the YouTube app or website and navigate to your "home" button. There should be a banner offering your recap, and this year has some extra fun categories.

Source: YouTube YouTube's 2025 Recap