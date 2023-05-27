Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: TikTok/@officialemilybrooke A Couple Went on a Date to Olive Garden and Raised Money for Their Pregnant Waitress A couple managed to raise thousands of dollars for a pregnant waitress who helped serve them at Olive Garden — here's what we know. By Katherine Stinson May 26 2023, Published 10:07 p.m. ET

Anyone who has ever worked in customer service knows that certain jobs like waitressing are extremely stressful, particularly if you're also pregnant! However, one couple at an Olive Garden noticed how kind their pregnant server was, so they wanted to do something to help her, beyond leaving a tip for their meal.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple posted their story on TikTok, telling their followers that they wanted to see if they could raise money for their pregnant waitress. Were they able to raise any money? Here's what we know.

Source: TikTok/@officialemilybrooke

Article continues below advertisement

A couple raised money for a pregnant waitress through TikTok.

The TikToker in question, @officialemilybrooke, posted about how the pregnant waitress she and her boyfriend encountered at their local Olive Garden was "absolutely precious and so utterly kind." The couple wanted to help the waitress, who was seven months pregnant. Although they didn't expect to raise a lot of money, they posted about their experience on TikTok to see if anyone would want to help.

To Emily's surprise, her appeal to the internet was fortuitous. They ended up raising several thousand dollars for the pregnant waitress, and Emily was more than willing to verify with her followers that this was a legitimate charitable effort and not a scam for them to earn some extra cash.

Article continues below advertisement

Were they able to give the pregnant waitress the money?

Emily said on the video that they managed to raise $3,809. She told her followers that she wanted to make sure the the pregnant waitress got all of the money, and didn't have to share it with her co-workers because of the tip-out requirements of her job.

Article continues below advertisement

So how does that work? Emily explained her plan — she intended to take the pregnant waitress on a late lunch, so that way she could accept the money as a gift and not a tip. She also recognized that giving the pregnant waitress the money right before her shift wouldn't be wise because she might not have enough time to properly process the gesture, hence the invitation to an early lunch!

@officialemilybrooke Replying to @Quinn Green612 ANSWERING SOME QUESTIONS: -the depositing fees from venmo will be covered by MY OWN MONEY! none of the money donated will be used for anything other than being given to her. -lunch is also being covered by me so that will not come out of her money either! -PLEASE if you do not have anything kind to say in the comments, i just ask that you keep it to yourself! we are just trying to do a kind thing that God put on our hearts and are so blessed to have other people help! THANK YOU SO MUCH! #fyp ♬ original sound - emily brooke ☻

Article continues below advertisement

Emily also didn't want to give the pregnant waitress the money after a shift due to the fact that she typically worked the later shifts at Olive Garden. Which is pretty considerate, because any kind of waitressing job can be draining and once your shift ends you usually just want to head home ASAP! Emily also explained that all of the money raised on her Venmo would go straight to the pregnant waitress.

@officialemilybrooke God's work 1000%! thank you to every single person who took the time to DONATE and who helped boost! i am just in awe of the way their are so many people whose hearts are filled with so much kindness. you have helped out this sweet mama so much. praying it comes back to ten fold! MADELYN- we are all rooting for you! #fyp #foryoupage #olivegarden #CapCut ♬ Sweet Sunset - Tollan Kim & dulai