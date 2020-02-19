We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Woman Discovers Her Ex Got Married to Their Couple's Counselor

It's a fairly well established fact that it's unethical for doctors or therapists to date people they're currently seeing. But what about a couple's counselor? A woman recently shared such a conundrum with the "Am I the A-Hole" community on reddit after learning her ex-boyfriend had married the woman whose help they sought for troubles in their own relationship years ago.

User "lemonadedays", 25, and her then 36-year-old boyfriend saw a couple's therapist in 2017, but after three sessions, OP no longer wanted to see the counselor, feeling that she was biased toward her now-ex and even flirtatious with him. At the time, he called her "delusional" for those suspicions, and unsurprisingly, the couple broke up two months later.