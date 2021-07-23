'Sexy Beasts' Is a Dating Show With an Odd Premise, but Did It Work for the Couples?By Mustafa Gatollari
Jul. 23 2021, Published 6:40 p.m. ET
Reality TV shows centered around dating can feel a bit disingenuous. Trying to turn love into a commodity measured against Nielsen ratings just feels wrong. But some people do genuinely fall in love and stay together as a result of these on-camera experiments.
Sexy Beasts has a very similar premise to Love is Blind, but it's executed differently. So, are any couples from the show still together?
Which couples from 'Sexy Beasts' are still together?
If you aren't familiar with the premise of Sexy Beasts, it's fairly simple, albeit visually jarring: Contestants are dressed up in facial prosthetics and elaborate makeup when they go on dates with one another to see if they can fall in love with an individual's personality and not just their countenance.
While there's still a good chance to scope out someone's body (if you can manage to see through the eye-holes in the mask), the general premise is to see whether contestants can vibe with another individual's personality.
Even if their dates end up being duds, at least we – the audience at home – can see what it would be like if a cricket and a dolphin talked about where they went to school over drinks at a bar.
The show probably resonated with both dating show fans and furries alike, and it's already been greenlit for a second season. But how successful was the first one?
Well, judging from extensive research into the cast member's Instagram accounts, it doesn't look like any of the OG members of the show are actually seeing one another and if they are, then they're doing a pretty darn good job of hiding it.
Emma and Bennett
Emma and Bennett are no longer following each other on Instagram, nor are they appearing in any of their posts. Maybe they just weren't interested in answering the age-old question, Could a demon ever really love a baboon?
James and Alexis
The beaver-leopard connection doesn't look like it's going strong anymore, though James and Alexis do still follow one another on Instagram. They just seemed to be more focused on their own careers and personal lives and aren't featured in one another's photos.
Mick and Nina
This one's kinda tough: Nina and Mick are still following one another on Instagram, and while it does look like Nina is still liking Mick's posts, he's not really taking the time to double-tap hers. Maybe he's busy trying on new rhino prosthetics. Or perhaps, he just doesn't use IG much.
Martha and Kelechi
Martha and Kelechi still follow and like each other's posts, but that's about it. There's nothing to suggest that the two of them are still together, so au revoir to rooster-reindeer love.
Ibrahim and Gabi
Ibrahim's not on Instagram (or if he is, he's hiding it very well). Gabi is, but she's busy in veterinary school in the U.K. and doesn't feature any photos with the former wolf-faced man.
Tyler and Kariselle
There's nothing to suggest on either of their Instagrams that Tyler and Kariselle are together. Kariselle's got a ton of modeling shots along with some cosplays posted on her 'gram. Tyler has a bunch of modeling shots and selfies too, but neither appear on each other's IGs. Sorry to all the panda-alien stans out there who hoped these two could make it work.