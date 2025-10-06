CT of MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ Is Fighting Back Against Cheating Allegations During Food Matchup Since he first joined the show, CT has been known to be one of the most formidable opponents. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 6 2025, 2:48 p.m. ET Source: MTV

If you are a fan of MTV’s long-running competition reality series The Challenge, then you are likely very familiar with CT Tamburello, an OG cast member who has won the show six times. However, now the show veteran is fighting back against allegations that he cheated during a specific food challenge.

Since he first joined the show, CT has been known to be one of the most formidable opponents, which propelled him to becoming a fan favorite. So how did he wind up being accused of cheating?

Did CT Tamburello cheat on ‘The Challenge?’

On the Sept. 24 episode of The Challenge: Vets and New Threats, many cast members were called out for cheating due to not eating the food presented during the show’s mini-final showdown challenge titled “Broken Dreams.” There were reportedly so many contestants who cheated that the number outweighed those who didn’t.

"One thing that you know about me is that I can't stand quitters," the show’s host, TJ Lavin, said. "Well, the one thing I hate more than quitters are cheaters. And there was a lot of cheating going on. There's massive amounts of evidence. Does anyone want to confess?"

CT, who was not seen during the episode neglecting to eat his food, was not happy about veteran and rookie players cheating in the challenge. "It's one thing to find an angle. It's one thing to get help. It's another thing to cheat. To me, if you have to cheat, you don't think you're strong enough to win," he said in the episode.

His comments, coupled with his reputation on the show, led CT to be shocked at what happened next — as he found himself in the middle of cheating allegations from TJ, that he firmly denies.

CT and TJ Lavin's friendship may be on shaky ground following his allegations towards ‘The Challenge’ vet.

In a live YouTube video shortly after the episode, TJ, when asked if CT was one of the cast members who ate all of their food during the challenge, quickly replied, “No way.” He went on to add that due to CT being such a savvy player, he was likely one of the first players to throw their food.

CT got wind of TJ’s comments and was definitely not happy. “Wooooooow…10take TJ feelin’ zesty. Of all the eating challenges…I am going to cheat with vegetables!? Show the footage,” he wrote in response to TJ on social media. ”Let’s not forget how/why you got this job. Dave had integrity. Walked away for a reason,” he continued, referring to previous host Dave Mirra. “Dave would have stuck up for us.”

CT also roped in fellow long-running vet Johnny Bananas, writing “@johnnybananas tells the story about how TJ Joe Biden got his job better than I do,” while also claiming that TJ has an “ego.” After seeing CT’s comments slamming him, TJ later posted a message on his Instagram Stories. “I stand corrected. I apologize CT. If you did eat it all I owe you a coffee. Haha,” his message read.