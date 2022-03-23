Culver Bradbury Proves He's Not Shy During a Pirate-Themed Party on 'Below Deck Down Under' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Below Deck Down Under.

Over the years, Below Deck fans have seen the yachties go above and beyond for the charter guests in order to ensure that they leave the boat happy (and that they, therefore, leave a good tip). From stripteases, to talent shows, to bringing in live performers on the tender, the crew members know how to deliver when it comes to entertainment.

The crewmates on board M/Y Thalassa for the debut season of Below Deck Down Under are no different from their counterparts on the other Below Deck franchises.