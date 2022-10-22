'Cyberpunk 2077's Dystopia Has Red Light Districts, But Are There Characters to Romance?

You can also get with two of Johnny Silverhand's old friends. In one instance you'll literally be in Johnny's body experiencing him having sex with his old frenemy Rogue. In the other, if you're a masculine V, you'll be able to seduce Kerry Eurodyne, a wealthy Corpo who'll invite you on his yacht for a cruise around the city.

V can have as many or as few romances as you like. There are some sex scenes that occur regardless of your choices, but that's because you can see Johnny's past and V's not a part of it.