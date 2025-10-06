Cyndi Lauper Has Been Very Open About Her Health Struggles, Including Kidney Stones What exactly is Cyndi’s health issue? Is it something serious that fans should be concerned about? By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 5 2025, 9:08 p.m. ET Source: Mega

For over 40 years, pop con Cyndi Lauper has kept fans entertained with her catchy music and colorful personality. Still a fixture on the touring circuit and well-respected in the industry, she has cemented her legacy. However, she has been open in the past about a specific health issue that has plagued her for years.

What exactly is Cyndi’s health issue? Is it something serious that fans should be concerned about? Find out all the details of her condition.

Does Cyndi Lauper have health issues?

In 2010 Cyndi was formally diagnosed with psoriasis, after suffering for years with symptoms of the chronic condition without actually knowing that it was causing the issues. “It wasn’t just a rash for me. It’s my whole body,” she said in a 2024 interview with Prevention. “When I was just living with it, it was flared [up] on the back of my arms. I should have just [seen a specialist] sooner.”

“Years ago, people weren’t as knowledgeable,” Cyndi continued. “Things are changing now, and doctors are more knowledgeable on what this disease looks like [for different people].”

The singer previously shared the long road to finding relief after multiple failed attempts.

“I made the mistake of going to the wrong types of doctors at the beginning of my crisis,” she told Flow Space in February 2025. “I finally realized I should go to a rheumatologist. That changed everything.”

“It’s not just a skin thing,” Cyndi continued. “It’s exhausting. You feel embarrassed, you don’t want to go out, and it affects your work. I work for five hours before I even step on stage—physical therapy, vocal warm-ups, the whole thing. When my psoriasis was at its worst, it felt like an uphill battle.”

She also added that she wants others who have been diagnosed with psoriasis to know that there are multiple options for treatment, while also sending them support for the challenges the autoimmune disease presents. “There are options out there,” Cyndi told the outlet. “For years, I tried to manage it on my own—diet, stress reduction, reiki. And while all of that helps, seeing a specialist and getting the right treatment made all the difference. We want people to feel seen and to know they’re not alone.”

Cyndi Lauper had to adjust her vegan diet after being suffering from kidney stones.

In a recent episode of the Table Manners Podcast (@tablemannerspodcast), Cyndi revealed how she was forced to quit her vegan diet because a healthy “superfood” gave her an agonizing chronic disease. "I tried to be a vegan, but you know, I took one thing where they were just delivering food and they gave me spinach every day, every meal spinach. I wound up having kidney stones and they killed me," she shared.