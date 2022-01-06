Former 'Sweet Valley High' Star Cynthia Daniel Is the Proud Mother of Three Children

After three unsuccessful attempts to use Cynthia's egg to bring about in-vitro fertilization, doctors finally made it work and nine months later, Brittany went on to become the proud mother of a healthy baby girl named Hope.

"I saw it as such a simple gift I could give to her," Cynthia told People in the wake of her sister's successful delivery. "I know Brittany would do it in a split second for me. And we've always shared everything, so why not this?"