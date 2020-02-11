We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Is Cynthia Parker Dating Mattia Polibio? So Far, the TikTok Star Has Denied the Rumors

Back in 2019, Cynthia Parker skyrocketed to fame with a string of absolutely adorable TikTok videos capturing her and fellow internet sensation, then-boyfriend Chase Hudson, perform dance challenges and lip-synching. 

The Canada-native has been spotted with the crème de la crème of TikTok since, including Zachary Smith, Jordan Beckham, and Zoe Laverne. Despite her young age, Cynthia has already amassed an impressive following on social media. So, what's there know about the content creator?

Cynthia Parker used to go out with fellow TikTok star Chase Hudson.

Cynthia and Chase earned renown with a wealth of candid videos documenting their sweetest moments together. They produced a vast range of clips in which they exchanged firm hugs; performed perfectly-synched, neatly-choreographed dance challenges; and drove around town while holding hands. However, they refused to call themselves a couple throughout. They refused to comment on their relationship status for months, which piqued fans' interest all the more. 