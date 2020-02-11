Is Cynthia Parker Dating Mattia Polibio? So Far, the TikTok Star Has Denied the Rumors

Back in 2019, Cynthia Parker skyrocketed to fame with a string of absolutely adorable TikTok videos capturing her and fellow internet sensation, then-boyfriend Chase Hudson, perform dance challenges and lip-synching.

The Canada-native has been spotted with the crème de la crème of TikTok since, including Zachary Smith, Jordan Beckham, and Zoe Laverne. Despite her young age, Cynthia has already amassed an impressive following on social media. So, what's there know about the content creator?