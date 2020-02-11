We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Tony Lopez's Brother Is Also a Huge TikTok Star — Meet Ondreaz

TikTok star Tony Lopez recently made headlines, but it wasn't for just his dance moves...

The rising social media influencer's nude pictures were allegedly circulated around Twitter. Though his privacy had been compromised, the 20-year-old has seemingly not been letting the unfortunate invasion of his personal pictures affect him too much. 

While he hasn't directly addressed the photo scandal, the Hype House member posted a TikTok video that seemingly poked fun at the incident. Shaking his head and laughing to Camila Cabello's "My Oh My," he captioned the post, "Oops. Lol."

Starring in the video alongside Tony is his older brother Ondreaz. 