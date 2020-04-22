Cyntoia Brown Had a Long Battle With the Justice System

Brown was officially released from prison in August 2019 , but during her time behind bars, she made progress in every avenue of her life that she could. She earned her GED and later received her Bachelors of Professional Studies in Organizational Leadership. She also met and married musician Jaime Long, also known as J. Long. And because of the widespread attention Brown’s case got over the years, she was the subject of more than one documentary.

Maybe it was all of the media attention her case got in the years following her incarceration, or the flood of support from people who were eager to plead for her release. But Brown’s life sentence, which could have seen her behind bars well into her sixties, ended early enough to allow her to begin a new life outside.

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story premieres on Netflix on April 27, 2020.