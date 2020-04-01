Wondering How to Get the Keech Peach? Here's How Daisy Keech's Workouts Work

Wondering How to Get the Keech Peach? Here's How Daisy Keech's Workouts WorkBy Jacqueline Gualtieri
Daisy Keech isn't afraid of showing off her Keech Peach, aka Instagram's "first certified real booty." No, seriously, after she had had enough of people claiming that she had plastic surgery to get her booty, she actually brought in a plastic surgeon to confirm that her butt had never been surgically enhanced. Which leaves us all with the question: How did she get that booty then?
A big part of it is Daisy's impressive workout plans. Let's take a look at what Daisy does to whip her Keech Peach into shape.
Daisy Keech does have workout plans available online, but buyer beware.
Before you go ordering Daisy's Keech Peach plan online, be warned that it doesn't come highly rated. Although there is a fake rating of five stars next to the description of the plan, if you scroll down, you'll find that the real reviews aren't so complimentary.
It only has two stars and several of the reviews call the program a "scam". One reviewer claims that they regret spending $47 on routines that they could have found by simply googling "butt workouts".
However, she did recently come out with a different plan, one that can be done at home. Her previous plan could only be done if you have gym access.
But Daisy does have some free workouts that give you an idea of how she created her Keech Peach.
The fitness model has been pretty open with her fans about how they can work on their booty like she does. We took a look at some of Daisy's favorite moves. Here are some of her staples. These are her home workouts only, but Daisy is a big gym-goer. She tends to lift heavy, and use cables and Smith Machines.
Fire Hydrants
One exercise that pops up a lot in Daisy's workout videos are fire hydrants. This move is fairly simple. On your hands and knees, with your hips over your knees, lift one knee up to the side until it's horizontal with your hips. Squeeze your glute at the top and then release and return to the start. According to a workout video Daisy made with The Young Travelier, she recommends doing 12 to 15 reps on each leg.
Donkey Kicks
Another common move is donkey kicks. For this move, you again start on hands and knees. With your foot flexed, lift your leg up backwards, with your knee still bent. Push your foot upwards so that your leg straightens somewhat and pump your leg up and down like that, focusing on squeezing your glutes when your leg straightens. Again, do 12 to 15 reps on each leg.
Side to Side Leg Lifts
By doing side to side leg lifts, you're kind of thinking of making your leg work like a windshield wiper. Stay on your hands and knees but straighten one leg with the toe pointed. Stretch your leg out slightly off the side of your mat. Then lift your leg up, without bending your knee at all, and swing it over and around onto the other side of your bent leg. Do 12 to 15 reps on each leg.
Glute Bridges
For this move, lay on your back with your knees bent, feet flat on the floor, toes pointed to the outsides of your mat. With your tummy tucked, lift your butt off the ground and hold it up for about five seconds. Return to start. Repeat this for 12 to 15 reps. Make it even harder by lifting one leg out straight while you do it.
Sumo Jump Squats
For this form of jump squats, start in a wide stance with your toes pointed slightly out and then squat down, keeping your spine neutral. When you press back up, jump your legs together and then jump them back out for the next squat down. Do this for another 12 to 15 reps.
Stationary Lunges
In doing a stationary lunge, you're engaging both your front and back leg, which is what makes a stationary lunge different from a split squat. Daisy prefers this move where she uses both legs instead of one. You would start with one leg forward, the other leg back, with your hips facing the same direction as your front leg. Then bend your front knee and your back knees, with your back knee getting as close to the ground as you're comfortable and then press back up to standing. Do 12 to 15 reps on each leg.
Standing Glute Raise
Start by holding onto something, whether it's a wall or a desk or anything stationary. Stand up straight and then, with your foot slightly flexed, lift your leg up behind you, squeezing your glute at the top. Repeat the move on each side 12 to 15 times.
Deadlifts
Hold dumbbells (or whatever is on hand since we're all stuck gymless at the moment) in your hands with your arms down in front of you. With a neutral spine, bring weight down towards your feet so that your hips and spine end up about horizontal. Never lock your knees, but try not to bend your knees too much as you do this move. Then push back up to standing, squeezing your glutes at the top. Do eight to 10 reps.
Don't forget to consult your doctor before attempting any new workout program!
More From Distractify:
Brody Jenner's New Girlfriend Might Be TikTok Star Daisy Keech
Who's Dating Who in the Famous TikTok Hype House?