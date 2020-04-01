Wondering How to Get the Keech Peach? Here's How Daisy Keech's Workouts Work

Before you go ordering Daisy's Keech Peach plan online, be warned that it doesn't come highly rated. Although there is a fake rating of five stars next to the description of the plan, if you scroll down, you'll find that the real reviews aren't so complimentary.

It only has two stars and several of the reviews call the program a "scam". One reviewer claims that they regret spending $47 on routines that they could have found by simply googling "butt workouts".