Who Is Daisy Toye's Husband? The 'RHONY' Newbie Is Married to a Celebrity Hairstylist

As fans of The Real Housewives of New York wait with bated breath for Season 16 to hit the small screen, folks are dissecting the cast. While the news is out that three former stars are returning, there are also three new ladies stepping into the Bravo universe. In fact, fans are gagging at the fact that one lady in question has close ties to Martha Stewart. Yes, it’s time to get acquainted with Daisy Toye.

Most folks know Daisy to be a notable celebrity makeup artist. But, she’s also the go-to MUA for the one and only Martha Stewart. As fans try to learn all about the creative before the show premieres, folks are peeling back all the layers, including the tea on Daisy’s husband. So, who is Daisy Toye’s husband? Here’s the 4-1-1 on her main squeeze.

Who is Daisy Toye’s husband?

If you make it a point to stay up to date in the beauty world, you’ve likely seen or heard of Daisy’s husband, Eugene Toye. Like Daisy, he is a part of the beauty industry, working as a hairstylist. Per Eugene’s Instagram bio, he trained “with the Vidal Sassoon Academy in Los Angeles, and can now be found at the Oscar Blandi Salon in New York City.”

Additionally, his Instagram shows that he’s worked with Al Pacino, Dolly Fox, and Martha. According to Us Weekly, Daisy and Eugene tied the knot in 2016. A year later, they welcomed their son Quinton.

Will Daisy Toye’s husband make appearances on ‘RHONY’ Season 16?

In the true nature of the franchise, husbands are almost always a part of a housewife's storyline. Whether their man is playing a supportive partner, a temporary adversary, or an estranged rival, it’s pretty normal for fans to see at least a glimpse of the husbands on the show.

That said, since Eugene works in the beauty industry and has access to famous names, it would make sense for producers to showcase his dynamic as a husband and hairstylist on the series.

Daisy and Eugene make history as the second couple on the Real Housewives franchise to be hairstylists. Angie Katsanevas & Shawn Trujillo of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City were the first.

Fans will probably be laser-focused on Daisy’s day-to-day lifestyle as well. As Martha’s go-to MUA, Daisy is likely on call and may have to spend some time away from her family to assist Martha with appearances.