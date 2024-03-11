Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Dakota Fanning's Relationship History Reportedly Includes Another Former Child Star “I find dates, in general, horrific. We have to sit there and ask these questions and pretend to eat a meal, and it just feels so stiff.” By Dan Clarendon Mar. 11 2024, Published 2:52 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Having risen to fame in the early 2000s in films like I Am Sam, Uptown Girls, and War of the Worlds, Dakota Fanning seems just as busy two decades later, going from child star to hardworking adult actor.

Despite the rigors of her Hollywood career, however, the Equalizer 3 star still has time to hit the dating scene, it seems. Here’s what we know about her romantic history thus far.

Dakota Fanning’s relationship history reportedly includes Freddie Highmore.

Dakota and English actor Freddie Highmore reportedly went on a dinner date in 2009, with paparazzi photos capturing them leaving the Beverly Hills restaurant Il Cielo, as X17 reported at the time.

Back then, Freddie was a fellow child star with Finding Neverland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, August Rush, and The Spiderwick Chronicles among his credits. Fast-forward a decade and a half, and Freddie became known for his starring roles in the TV shows Bates Motel and The Good Doctor. The rumored relationship between Dakota and Freddie was never confirmed, but the duo later reunited for a 2018 “Actors and Actors” conversation for Variety.

Dakota dated Jamie Strachan for two years.

Dakota was spotted holding hands with British model Jamie Strachan in 2013, according to Us Weekly, but by the time Town & Country interviewed her for a 2016 profile, she and Jamie had ended their two-year relationship. In his modeling career, Jamie has posed for Alexander Wang, Fossil, Club Monaco, J.Crew, Nautica, and other brands, according to his Models.com profile.

Though she declined to talk about her and Jamie’s breakup, Dakota did talk about getting back into the dating pool. “The way I prefer to meet someone is through a friend [since it means the other person] is most likely not a freak,” she said. “I find dates, in general, horrific. We have to sit there and ask these questions and pretend to eat a meal, and it just feels so stiff.”

Dakota was later seen walking hand in hand with Logan Markley.

In 2016, paparazzi found Dakota strolling around and holding hands with a mystery man New York City, and DailyMail.com later reported that man was commercial real estate broker Logan Markley, a former high school classmate of hers. “Dakota and Logan have always been close, and they dated for about a year in high school,” a source told the site. “Logan recently split with his girlfriend, so when Dakota split with Jamie, they hooked up again. It’s early days, but they couldn’t be happier.”

Dakota then moved on with Henry Frye.

