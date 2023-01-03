Famed Cowboy Dale Brisby Made a Cameo in the 'Yellowstone' Mid-Season Finale
Fans were left with the promise of a coming familial war when Yellowstone returns following its mid-season finale. In the meantime, though, all fans can do is speculate about what the rest of the season has in store. As they do that, many fans also noticed what seemed like a cameo in the show's mid-season finale, although many of them didn't know for sure whether it really was.
Did famed YouTube cowboy Dale Brisby make a cameo in 'Yellowstone'? Keep reading to find out all the details on the possible Dale Brisby sighting.
Did Dale Brisby really show up in the 'Yellowstone' mid-season finale?
If you were one of the people who thought you spotted Dale Brisby in Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 8, you'd be correct. The episode, which was titled "A Knife and No Coin," featured Dale in the background of a shot where several key characters were having a conversation. Dale didn't get any dialogue, but he did get a chance to show off a few of his rope skills.
Dale has already addressed the cameo on his Instagram channel, saying jokingly that he knows he's a big star now, but isn't going to let this newfound fame go to his head.
"I'm like the star of the show," Dale said on Instagram. "It's what everybody's talking about this morning. Don't worry, I'm not going to let it get to my head."
Although the cameo was a small one, it's certainly possible that Dale could show up again in the future.
Who is Dale Brisby?
If you saw the reaction to Dale's cameo on social media last night but have no idea who Dale is, you're not alone. For those out of the loop, though, Dale is a YouTuber and bull rider who posts about bull riding on YouTube and his other social media channels. He also appeared in the 2021 Netflix series How to be a Cowboy alongside fellow bull rider J.B. Mauney.
Dale has earned a fairly substantial following through his social media presence, and he seems like a fitting minor addition to the world of Yellowstone. After all, the series is set against the backdrop of the agrarian west, and features a cast of characters who spend much of the show defending their way of life against a variety of outsiders. Dale may not have much acting experience, but his cameo likely delighted those who knew who he was.
Fans on social media react to Dale's cameo.
While Dale may have joked that his cameo set the internet on fire, there were more than a few people who made the connection between Dale and the show during his brief appearance.
"I guess nobody noticed @dalebrisby just chilling in the background when they showed the shot of Jimmy & the crew out in the field at the 6666," one person wrote on Twitter.
"Is that @dalebrisby I see in the new Yellowstone??" another person added.
Clearly, Dale's cameo wasn't lost on everyone, even if he only had a featured extra part. It was definitely a cool moment for his fans, and will remain a cool memory if nothing more comes of it.