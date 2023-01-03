Famed Cowboy Dale Brisby Made a Cameo in the 'Yellowstone' Mid-Season Finale

Dale has already addressed the cameo on his Instagram channel, saying jokingly that he knows he's a big star now, but isn't going to let this newfound fame go to his head.

"I'm like the star of the show," Dale said on Instagram. "It's what everybody's talking about this morning. Don't worry, I'm not going to let it get to my head."

Although the cameo was a small one, it's certainly possible that Dale could show up again in the future.