Who Is Jack Dutton to John Dutton? ‘Yellowstone 1923’ Revealed More of the Family Tree

In 1923, we got to dive deeper into how the Duttons came to own their sacred Yellowstone Ranch centuries ago. It also allowed fans to see the relatives that helped them get there, including Jack Dutton, played by Darren Mann.

Although fans know Jack is related to John Dutton (Kevin Costner) in some capacity, many could’ve missed who exactly Jack is to John. Keep reading to find out where Jack falls on the Dutton family tree!