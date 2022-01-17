Some Fans Suspect Elsa Might Lose Her Life in Season 1 of '1883'

In Season 1, Episode 5 of 1883, Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott) cracks down on the group after a few suspicious individuals ravage the food supplies.

Elsewhere, Margaret and Elsa (Isabel May) discuss the concept of freedom, the implication of rules, and the prospect of Elsa pursuing matters with cowboy and resident hot guy Ennis (Eric Nelsen). Margaret advises Elsa to follow her heart.